Hyderabad Airport on High Alert Following Bomb Threat

Hyderabad's Begumpet Airport was thrust into emergency mode on Wednesday morning after receiving a bomb threat, leading to a comprehensive search effort across the facility. Assistant Commissioner of Police at Begumpet informed ANI that an alert email triggered the response, with bomb squads diligently examining the area. Further updates are awaited.

Despite thorough inspections conducted by specialized bomb detection and disposal squads, no suspicious items have been uncovered. This incident arises just days after multiple bomb threats targeted airports and flights across the nation. Notably, a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Hyderabad had to reverse course mid-flight on June 15 due to a similar threat.

Details disclosed by official sources indicate that the threat email, reported at 6:01 PM IST, suggested the aircraft was under potential threat. Based on the recommendation from a bomb threat assessment committee, Lufthansa opted to reroute the flight back to Frankfurt as a safety measure. A spokesperson for Lufthansa emphasized the airline's commitment to passenger and crew safety, offering accommodations to the affected travelers.

In another alarming case on June 17, an IndiGo flight from Muscat to Delhi, making a scheduled stop at Kochi, received a bomb threat, necessitating an emergency landing in Nagpur. DCP Lohit Matani confirmed that all passengers were evacuated safely, and investigation proceedings have been initiated. The aviation industry remains on alert as authorities prioritize passenger security.

