Left Menu

Karnataka's Greater Bengaluru Initiative Aims for an Inclusive Tomorrow

Karnataka's government plans a transformative Greater Bengaluru project. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar discusses implementation concerns, engaging with party leaders and opposition, aiming for efficient urban governance. The project promises to tackle infrastructure, traffic, and municipal organization to create a future-ready, inclusive city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 13:48 IST
Karnataka's Greater Bengaluru Initiative Aims for an Inclusive Tomorrow
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government is set to overhaul Bengaluru's urban planning with the 'Greater Bengaluru' project. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasized the initiative involves a meticulous design of special programs for the city. This marks the transition to the Greater Bengaluru Authority following Governor-approved legislation.

DK Shivakumar engaged in comprehensive dialogues with leading Congress members concerning the project's impact, especially with upcoming municipal elections. Emphasizing unity, he confirmed consultations with opposition leaders, aiming to form the municipal corporation within four months and address essential governance structures.

Addressing urban challenges, Shivakumar met with Bengaluru ministers and MLAs, focusing on issues like traffic and infrastructure. Via social media, he expressed a commitment to building a future-ready city, where inclusive decisions foster solutions for citizens' concerns, projecting Bengaluru as a model of efficiency and inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025