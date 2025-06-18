Karnataka's Greater Bengaluru Initiative Aims for an Inclusive Tomorrow

The Karnataka government is set to overhaul Bengaluru's urban planning with the 'Greater Bengaluru' project. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasized the initiative involves a meticulous design of special programs for the city. This marks the transition to the Greater Bengaluru Authority following Governor-approved legislation.

DK Shivakumar engaged in comprehensive dialogues with leading Congress members concerning the project's impact, especially with upcoming municipal elections. Emphasizing unity, he confirmed consultations with opposition leaders, aiming to form the municipal corporation within four months and address essential governance structures.

Addressing urban challenges, Shivakumar met with Bengaluru ministers and MLAs, focusing on issues like traffic and infrastructure. Via social media, he expressed a commitment to building a future-ready city, where inclusive decisions foster solutions for citizens' concerns, projecting Bengaluru as a model of efficiency and inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)