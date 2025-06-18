Left Menu

BSF Boosts Border Vigilance with Drone Seizures and Uniform Overhaul

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized two drones and announced a new uniform in separate developments aiming to enhance border security and personnel efficiency. Drones were recovered in Punjab, while the new uniform promises improved comfort tailored to India's diverse climates. Changes include fabric composition, color scheme, and design enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:48 IST
BSF Boosts Border Vigilance with Drone Seizures and Uniform Overhaul
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) achieved significant success on Wednesday by recovering two drones in Punjab's Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts. According to an official release, the BSF, collaborating with Punjab Police, seized two DJI Mavic 3 Classic drones from farming fields near the villages of Kalia and Gendhu Kilcha.

The BSF's quick responsiveness, backed by accurate intelligence and advanced technical countermeasures, has effectively thwarted several attempts of illicit drone intrusions from across the border, bolstering national security along the international boundary.

In another development aimed at enhancing comfort and operational efficiency, BSF personnel will soon don newly designed uniforms. Deputy Inspector General (North) Yogendra Singh Rathore detailed changes in the uniform's fabric composition to 80% cotton and 20% polyester, optimizing them for India's varied climates, particularly in regions like Rajasthan and the northeast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025