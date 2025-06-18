BSF Boosts Border Vigilance with Drone Seizures and Uniform Overhaul
The Border Security Force (BSF) seized two drones and announced a new uniform in separate developments aiming to enhance border security and personnel efficiency. Drones were recovered in Punjab, while the new uniform promises improved comfort tailored to India's diverse climates. Changes include fabric composition, color scheme, and design enhancements.
The Border Security Force (BSF) achieved significant success on Wednesday by recovering two drones in Punjab's Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts. According to an official release, the BSF, collaborating with Punjab Police, seized two DJI Mavic 3 Classic drones from farming fields near the villages of Kalia and Gendhu Kilcha.
The BSF's quick responsiveness, backed by accurate intelligence and advanced technical countermeasures, has effectively thwarted several attempts of illicit drone intrusions from across the border, bolstering national security along the international boundary.
In another development aimed at enhancing comfort and operational efficiency, BSF personnel will soon don newly designed uniforms. Deputy Inspector General (North) Yogendra Singh Rathore detailed changes in the uniform's fabric composition to 80% cotton and 20% polyester, optimizing them for India's varied climates, particularly in regions like Rajasthan and the northeast.
(With inputs from agencies.)
