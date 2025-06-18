Girls Lead Educational Surge as More Students Excel in Indian Class 12 Exams

Data from the Ministry of Education indicates an 85.8% increase in Indian students achieving over 60% in Class 12 board exams over 11 years, with girls outperforming boys. In 2013, 43.1 lakh students surpassed this mark, escalating to 80 lakh in 2024.

Girls' performance boomed, particularly among disadvantaged groups. SC girls saw a 157.8% rise, while ST girls achieved a 251.6% surge. The data also highlights a 10.6% increase in total Class 12 exam participants, from 135.1 lakh in 2013 to 149.5 lakh in 2024, with notable advancements among SC and ST students.

Science stream pass rates surged, especially among girls. The number of girls passing science jumped 110% from 2013 to 2024. Seemingly challenging, dropout rates between Classes 10 and 12 highlight the need for better retention strategies, although a promising 47% reduction in Class 10 dropouts has been noted.

