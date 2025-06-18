Left Menu

Girls Lead Educational Surge as More Students Excel in Indian Class 12 Exams

Over the past 11 years, India has witnessed a substantial 85.8% rise in students scoring above 60% in Class 12 exams, with girls significantly outperforming boys. Participation and success rates have soared, especially in science streams. However, dropout rates remain a challenge, urging improvements in educational retention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:10 IST
Girls Lead Educational Surge as More Students Excel in Indian Class 12 Exams
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Data from the Ministry of Education indicates an 85.8% increase in Indian students achieving over 60% in Class 12 board exams over 11 years, with girls outperforming boys. In 2013, 43.1 lakh students surpassed this mark, escalating to 80 lakh in 2024.

Girls' performance boomed, particularly among disadvantaged groups. SC girls saw a 157.8% rise, while ST girls achieved a 251.6% surge. The data also highlights a 10.6% increase in total Class 12 exam participants, from 135.1 lakh in 2013 to 149.5 lakh in 2024, with notable advancements among SC and ST students.

Science stream pass rates surged, especially among girls. The number of girls passing science jumped 110% from 2013 to 2024. Seemingly challenging, dropout rates between Classes 10 and 12 highlight the need for better retention strategies, although a promising 47% reduction in Class 10 dropouts has been noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025