Judicial Custody for Accused in Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder Case

Meghalaya's court has remanded Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha to 13-day judicial custody in the murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi. The incident involved other accused and occurred during the couple's honeymoon. Police reconstruction has provided clarity in the investigation. Further evidence recovery is underway.

Judicial Custody for Accused in Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder Case
Shillong District Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, a district and sessions court in Shillong, Meghalaya, has remanded Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha to 13 days of judicial custody. This decision follows the arrest of five individuals, including the victim's wife, as they visited the state on a honeymoon tour.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda confirmed that the police opted against seeking custody, leading to the court's decision for a remand. Earlier in the week, three other suspects, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand, were also placed in judicial custody. The murder scene investigation, assisted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), offers new insights.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem elaborated on the crime scene reconstruction, revealing the nature of the attacks leading to Raja's death. Police remain engaged in retrieving further evidence, including a vital piece of weaponry. The case continues to unfold as authorities piece together the tragic events surrounding the newlywed's murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

