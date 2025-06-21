Left Menu

Shimla's Boxing Showdown Commemorates Virbhadra Singh

International boxers from India, Russia, and Uzbekistan gathered at Shimla's Ridge for a tournament commemorating ex-Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. Aimed at promoting sports and combating drug abuse, the event featured notable dignitaries and cultural performances. Organizers aim to inspire youth through sportsmanship, celebrating Singh's enduring legacy.

Updated: 21-06-2025 23:03 IST
International boxers assemble in Shimla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Boxers from India, Russia, and Uzbekistan converged on Shimla's historic Ridge on Saturday for an international boxing championship honoring former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. The event aims to combat drug abuse among youth, promoting a healthy lifestyle, and is organized by the Virbhadra Singh Foundation and the Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association.

The championship, synchronized with Singh's 91st birth anniversary, is poised to inspire today's generation, increasingly vulnerable to substance misuse. 'We've made this an apolitical event focused on sportsmanship,' said Yadupati Thakur, a chief organizer, extending invitations across the political spectrum to emphasize inclusivity and community.

Highlighting sports as a catalyst for discipline and growth, participants like Indian boxer Sawan Gill and Olympian Ashish Kumar Chaudhary encouraged youth to embrace sports for a healthier future. Punjabi singer Kamar Grewal and traditional performances enriched the event, which also enjoyed support from the state government and included dignitaries spanning various political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

