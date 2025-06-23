DRDO Boosts Military Arsenal with 28 New Indigenous Weapons

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has unveiled 28 new indigenously designed weapons, earmarked for swift acquisition by India's military forces through emergency procurement initiatives. This development follows the successful deployment of these systems during Operation Sindoor, a robust military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Enforcing the Centre's emergency powers, the defence forces can procure new arsenal and replenish existing stocks, with the cap set at Rs 300 crore per product. The DRDO's submission to the defence ministry reveals a comprehensive list featuring rockets, missiles, bombs, torpedoes, and more, produced by various domestic vendors.

Officials disclosed that the lengthy inventory also specifies production agencies like Solar Defence and Aerospace Ltd. and Bharat Dynamics Ltd., highlighting a shift towards self-reliance in armament production. Among the notable offerings are anti-tank missiles, smart anti-airfield weapons, and advanced torpedoes, which promise to bolster the capabilities of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)