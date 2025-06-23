Left Menu

DRDO Boosts Military Arsenal with 28 New Indigenous Weapons

The Defence Research and Development Organisation has offered 28 indigenous weapon systems to India's military for emergency procurement. This comes after these weapons proved successful in Operation Sindoor. The Defence Ministry now has a list including missiles, bombs, and torpedoes available for rapid acquisition under special procurement powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 19:43 IST
DRDO Boosts Military Arsenal with 28 New Indigenous Weapons
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has unveiled 28 new indigenously designed weapons, earmarked for swift acquisition by India's military forces through emergency procurement initiatives. This development follows the successful deployment of these systems during Operation Sindoor, a robust military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Enforcing the Centre's emergency powers, the defence forces can procure new arsenal and replenish existing stocks, with the cap set at Rs 300 crore per product. The DRDO's submission to the defence ministry reveals a comprehensive list featuring rockets, missiles, bombs, torpedoes, and more, produced by various domestic vendors.

Officials disclosed that the lengthy inventory also specifies production agencies like Solar Defence and Aerospace Ltd. and Bharat Dynamics Ltd., highlighting a shift towards self-reliance in armament production. Among the notable offerings are anti-tank missiles, smart anti-airfield weapons, and advanced torpedoes, which promise to bolster the capabilities of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025