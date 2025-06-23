Tensions Escalate in West Bengal: BJP Protests After Bomb Blast Claims Teenage Girl's Life at Trinamool's Victory March

The Bharatiya Janata Party staged a protest on Monday, challenging the West Bengal government after a tragic bomb explosion led to the death of a 13-year-old girl during a Trinamool Congress victory parade in the Kaliganj Assembly bypoll's aftermath.

Subodh Das from the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha addressed the media at the protest, voicing concerns about the bomb's origin and capability, while questioning the local administration's inability to oversee elections successfully. Meanwhile, the police vowed relentless efforts to nab those responsible.

Despite the tensions, TMC's Kunal Ghosh has vowed that the responsible parties will face severe consequences, with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleging that TMC workers used socket bombs against a CPIM family. This incident has intensified criticism of West Bengal's law and order, with Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar condemning the state's leadership for encouraging violent acts.

