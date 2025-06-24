Left Menu

Wall Street Rally Amid Fed's Interest Rate Cut Speculation

Wall Street saw gains on Monday as expectations grew regarding a potential Federal Reserve rate cut, despite geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq rose, led by consumer discretionary stocks with Tesla showing notable performance. Oil prices fell post-Iran's retaliation without disrupting trade routes.

Updated: 24-06-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 00:13 IST
Wall Street experienced a rise in stock prices on Monday, thanks to speculations of the U.S. Federal Reserve potentially cutting interest rates as early as July, which helped offset concerns over possible Iranian retaliation to U.S. airstrikes in the Middle East. All three major U.S. stock indexes recorded modest gains.

Consumer discretionary stocks were the top performers, buoyed by Tesla's significant share boost. Federal Reserve officials highlighted risks to the job market and downplayed tariff-related inflation concerns, paving the way for anticipated rate reductions later in the year. The market showed a predominant bullish sentiment.

Despite tensions, oil prices dropped as Iran's response didn't involve blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transit route. The economic picture further improved with better-than-expected U.S. economic expansion indicators and new home sales data, amidst advancing market issues on prominent exchanges.

