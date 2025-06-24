Left Menu

Trump Calls for Increased Drilling Amid Oil Price Concerns

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has called for increased drilling to keep oil prices in check after U.S. attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities. Despite no major disruptions, Trump urged the Department of Energy and market players to lower prices. Meanwhile, oil prices fluctuated, with global benchmarks responding to geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 00:45 IST
Trump Calls for Increased Drilling Amid Oil Price Concerns
Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump on Monday renewed his call for increased U.S. oil drilling, urging his administration and the market to maintain low prices amid concerns over rising costs due to U.S. military actions against Iran's nuclear facilities. Despite the geopolitical tension, there have been no significant disruptions in oil supply.

Trump, utilizing his Truth Social platform, stressed the importance of constant vigilance over oil prices, stating, 'Everyone, keep oil prices down, I'm watching!' U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright quickly assured Trump they were already working on the drilling issue, echoing his sentiments publicly.

While global oil prices experienced volatility, escalating nearly 6% initially before dropping 7.3% later in the session, Trump and his team remained committed to dominating the energy sector. With potential threats looming, such as Iran potentially blocking the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. could resort to its Strategic Petroleum Reserve to stabilize supplies if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025