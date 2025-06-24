Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Urges Quick Ceasefire Amid Escalating Israel-Iran Tensions

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah stressed the urgency of a ceasefire following US-brokered peace between Israel and Iran. Abdullah highlighted the devastation of the 11-day conflict and voiced concerns for Indian students stranded due to the crisis. He reassured that evacuation efforts were underway.

Updated: 24-06-2025 15:03 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump between Israel and Iran, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday underscored the importance of swift resolution to the conflict. Addressing reporters, Abdullah highlighted the immense destruction caused by the 11-day confrontation, urging for a rapid implementation of the ceasefire.

Abdullah also expressed concern over Indian students stranded in conflict zones, emphasizing the urgency for their safe return. 'A major cause of concern was that our students needed to be evacuated,' he stated, pointing out the challenges posed by closed airspace. He remained hopeful that a significant batch of students would return soon, completing the evacuation.

The conflict, which began on June 13 with Israel's 'Operation Rising Lion' targeting Iranian sites, and Iran's retaliatory 'Operation True Promise 3', intensified with US strikes. Additionally, Abdullah clarified that the Pahalgam terror attack had no local involvement, with the perpetrators identified as outsiders by ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

