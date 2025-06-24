TMC Victory Tarnished by Tragic Explosion: Political Turmoil in Bengal
BJP leader Tarun Chugh criticizes the TMC and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the death of a minor girl in a blast during election celebrations. Arrests made; allegations of political violence surface. The incident prompts widespread condemnation and demands for accountability amid allegations of misgovernance.
In a sharp critique of West Bengal's governance, BJP leader Tarun Chugh condemned the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday after a minor girl was killed in an explosion during the party's victory celebration for the Kaliganj Assembly bypoll. Chugh claimed that under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's tenure, Bengal has become dangerously unstable, likening it to a 'godown of barood'—a warehouse of explosives.
The incident, which occurred in Kaliganj, led to the arrest of four individuals: Adar Sk, Manowar Sk, Kalu Sk, and Anwar Sk, as confirmed by Krishanagar police. Amid the political fallout, Chugh further accused the TMC of targeting BJP supporters in Hindu minority areas with what he described as a 'Jihadi mentality,' and likened Mamata Banerjee to a modern-day Jinnah.
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari joined the chorus of criticism, alleging that TMC supporters deliberately incited violence. This attack, they claim, is part of a broader effort to suppress opposition votes, sparking protests from both Congress and the National Women Commission which demands an immediate police report on the situation.
