NDRF Gears Up for Amarnath Yatra 2025 with Enhanced Preparedness

With the onset of the revered Amarnath Yatra 2025, the 13th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is ramping up its preparations. The battalion is undergoing rigorous training sessions, focusing on first aid, CPR, and rescue operations, to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

Inspector Munshi Ram Sharma, speaking during a mock drill, assured that these drills are in place to guarantee a secure pilgrimage. The sessions include rope rescue practices and soft tissue injury management, vital for addressing emergencies. Complementing these steps, the Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, inspected the security measures in Kashmir to assess preparedness.

In a strategic move, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information revealed how advanced technologies are being integrated into operations, enhancing decision-making and surveillance. This integration aims to fortify the security framework and offer a seamless experience for pilgrims this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)