Advanced Tech and AI to Safeguard Gujarat’s 148th Jagannath Yatra

In an unprecedented move, Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced the deployment of advanced surveillance technology for the upcoming Jagannath Yatra in Ahmedabad. Spanning a 16-kilometer route, the event will be monitored by over 3,500 CCTV cameras, drones, and artificial intelligence systems aimed at preventing stampedes and ensuring public safety.

Following the recent Air India crash tragedy, which claimed the lives of 241 people, including former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, the state police have played a vital role in relief operations. Women police officers have also stepped up, providing counseling to affected families and preparing for the yatra's massive preparations.

In a high-level meeting chaired by Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, officials reviewed the security arrangements for the Rath Yatra. For the first time, AI-based systems will provide real-time crowd and fire safety alerts, ensuring a swift response to any potential threats and maintaining the harmony and devotion characteristic of the Yatra.

(With inputs from agencies.)