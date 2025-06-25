Man Arrested for Fatal Rooftop Fall: Accused Faced Prior Harassment Allegations

A 26-year-old man has been detained by Delhi police for the alleged murder of a girl, whom he reportedly pushed off a rooftop in Jyoti Nagar. The suspect, identified as Taufeeq from Rampur, was apprehended after a complaint concerning the incident was registered on June 23.

The joint investigation by the Gokulpuri subdivision teams and Northeast District Operations unit, alongside officers from Jyoti Nagar Police Station, culminated in Taufeeq's arrest on June 24. The victim's mother asserted that Taufeeq incessantly harassed her daughter and even proposed marriage, despite their sibling-like relationship.

The grieving mother recounted to ANI how Taufeeq intruded on her daughter's working hours, leading to the fateful day when he allegedly assaulted her before pushing her from the rooftop. The distraught family seeks justice, expressing shock over the tragic turn of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)