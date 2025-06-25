Left Menu

Man Arrested for Fatal Rooftop Fall: Accused Faced Prior Harassment Allegations

A 26-year-old, Taufeeq, was arrested in Delhi for allegedly pushing a girl off a rooftop. The victim's mother claimed Taufeeq harassed her daughter and proposed marriage, despite them being like siblings. Authorities acted swiftly following a complaint filed on June 23 after the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:20 IST
Man Arrested for Fatal Rooftop Fall: Accused Faced Prior Harassment Allegations
Accused arrested by police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man has been detained by Delhi police for the alleged murder of a girl, whom he reportedly pushed off a rooftop in Jyoti Nagar. The suspect, identified as Taufeeq from Rampur, was apprehended after a complaint concerning the incident was registered on June 23.

The joint investigation by the Gokulpuri subdivision teams and Northeast District Operations unit, alongside officers from Jyoti Nagar Police Station, culminated in Taufeeq's arrest on June 24. The victim's mother asserted that Taufeeq incessantly harassed her daughter and even proposed marriage, despite their sibling-like relationship.

The grieving mother recounted to ANI how Taufeeq intruded on her daughter's working hours, leading to the fateful day when he allegedly assaulted her before pushing her from the rooftop. The distraught family seeks justice, expressing shock over the tragic turn of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025