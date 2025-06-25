Vigilant Gujarat Forest Department Cracks Down on Wildlife Trafficking

In an impressive breakthrough against illegal wildlife trafficking, the Gujarat Forest Department, alongside the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), has successfully intercepted a consignment of illicit wildlife articles. Among the seized items was the skin of a leopard cub, and the operation led to the arrest of three offenders.

An official release detailed the meticulous operation executed by coordinated teams from the Valsad North and South Forest Divisions, as well as the WCCB. This combined effort reflects the intense commitment and vigilance of the forest authorities dedicated to curbing wildlife crimes throughout the region.

The Gujarat Forest Department reiterated its unwavering mission to protect India's invaluable wildlife resources. Emphasizing the severe penalties for the illegal trade under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which include fines up to Rs 1 lakh and imprisonment for up to seven years, they urged the public to report suspicious activities to help conserve the nation's rich natural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)