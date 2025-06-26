India Observes 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas' to Remember the Emergency

The Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has passed a resolution to observe the 50th anniversary of the 1975 Emergency as 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas'. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced this initiative, emphasizing the need to ensure such a dark period does not repeat in India's democratic history.

Rijiju highlighted that the Emergency, which began on June 25, 1975, stifled media freedom and saw the imprisonment of numerous leaders. He warned against the dangers of any individual or family placing themselves above the Constitution, pointing out how the event served as a grim chapter in India's history.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant participated in a special screening marking the occasion, held throughout the state and country. Sawant stressed the importance of the day for educating future generations about the potential consequences of curtailing civil liberties and the essence of maintaining democratic values.

