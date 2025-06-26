Punjab's Fierce Battle Against Drugs: A Mass Movement

The Punjab government, spearheaded by the Aam Aadmi Party, is intensifying its efforts to combat the pervasive drug problem in the region. National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal highlighted the state's commitment to a drug-free future, utilizing the observance of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking to reaffirm their stance.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's remarks emphasized that the campaign against drugs has now evolved into a mass movement. He warned that those profiting from narcotics and disrupting families will face severe consequences, as the administration strives to restore safety and order in Punjab.

Mann assured that influential figures involved in the drug trade are being cornered, vowing to eradicate the mafia affecting youth in Punjab. He criticized opposition parties for their perceived support of drug traffickers, reinforcing his government's dedication to the anti-drug mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)