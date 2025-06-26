Yogi Adityanath Lays Foundation for Transformation with Ghaziabad Data Centre

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday marked a significant milestone by laying the foundation stone for a data centre in Ghaziabad. During his speech at the inauguration, Adityanath emphasized that the data centre would be instrumental in aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India, or 'Viksit Bharat', by 2047.

Adityanath elaborated on the goal set by Prime Minister Modi for the country to achieve a state devoid of deficiencies by its centennial year of independence. The Chief Minister highlighted the crucial role played by Mniratna and Ratna companies in achieving this vision, noting the data centre as a step forward. Previously, on June 25, Adityanath shed light on the immense potential of the state's animal husbandry and dairy sectors.

He criticized previous state administrations for not capitalizing on these sectors, despite Uttar Pradesh's rich fertile land. The initiatives under the 'Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', reflecting Modi's ideals, have started reflecting noticeable benefits on the ground. Adityanath accused former governments of negligence and anti-farmer attitudes, emphasizing shifts initiated post-2014 are evident in the prosperity of farmers who are no longer victim to suicide or forced migration.

(With inputs from agencies.)