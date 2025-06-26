Left Menu

Yoga Guru's Arrest in Chhattisgarh Uncovers Dark Secrets

A yoga guru, Baba Kanti Agrawal, was arrested in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district after police recovered cannabis from his under-construction ashram. The investigation is also looking into Agrawal's international travels, NGOs, and other properties for potential criminal connections.

Self-styled yoga guru held after cannabis seized from under-construction ashram in Chhattisgarh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant bust, Chhattisgarh police have apprehended a yoga guru following the discovery of illegal substances at his under-construction ashram in Rajnandgaon.

Identified as Baba Kanti Agrawal, the guru was captured after officers found around 2 kg of cannabis during a raid initiated on a tip-off about dubious activities at the site near Pragyagiri hill in Dongargarh.

The authorities are now delving into Agrawal's financial sources, NGOs and extensive international travels, which include teaching yoga in Goa, to uncover any potential criminal links.

