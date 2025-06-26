Yoga Guru's Arrest in Chhattisgarh Uncovers Dark Secrets

In a significant bust, Chhattisgarh police have apprehended a yoga guru following the discovery of illegal substances at his under-construction ashram in Rajnandgaon.

Identified as Baba Kanti Agrawal, the guru was captured after officers found around 2 kg of cannabis during a raid initiated on a tip-off about dubious activities at the site near Pragyagiri hill in Dongargarh.

The authorities are now delving into Agrawal's financial sources, NGOs and extensive international travels, which include teaching yoga in Goa, to uncover any potential criminal links.