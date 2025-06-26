Supreme Court Introduces New Guidelines for Administrative Records Management

The Supreme Court took a significant step on Thursday by addressing lapses in administrative records management, issuing comprehensive guidelines designed to bolster both accountability and efficiency. Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai highlighted the growing complexity of records due to the diverse operations of the registry.

Justice Gavai pointed out that, unlike judicial records which are strictly regulated, administrative records have suffered from inconsistencies, leading to archival challenges. The newly introduced 'Guidelines for Retention and Destruction of Records 2025' aim to bring uniformity and improve administrative processes, covering key areas such as inter-departmental correspondences and institutional decisions.

Central to these guidelines is the focus on compliance, transparency, and operational efficiency. By mandating specific retention periods based on legal, fiscal, and administrative needs, the guidelines intend to reduce storage burdens and enhance record retrieval. These measures, born out of rigorous consultations, are in line with national standards for public record management.

(With inputs from agencies.)