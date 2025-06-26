Senate Overhaul: Key Revisions to Trump's Tax and Spending Bill

Republicans in the U.S. Senate are adjusting the intricate tax and spending bill originally proposed by President Donald Trump, after Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth McDonough deemed certain aspects incompatible with legislative regulations utilized to circumvent Democratic opposition.

Specific provisions that were axed tackled healthcare restrictions, notably concerning Medicaid funding and abortion-related subsidies, as well as controversial immigration enforcement measures that involved sanctuary cities and state-level border actions.

Other notable omissions included exemption of offshore energy projects from environmental scrutiny, a cutback on financial oversight bodies, and substantial shifts in student aid systems. Despite some exclusions, Republicans successfully retained a reworked SNAP cost-sharing clause amid negotiations.

