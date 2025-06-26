Senate Overhaul: Key Revisions to Trump's Tax and Spending Bill
Senate Republicans are amending a tax and spending bill after rulings from the Senate Parliamentarian. Key exclusions include restrictions related to healthcare, immigration enforcement, environmental projects, and federal regulations. The changes aim to sidestep Democrat objections and maintain elements like the Food Assistance flexibility provision.
- Country:
- United States
Republicans in the U.S. Senate are adjusting the intricate tax and spending bill originally proposed by President Donald Trump, after Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth McDonough deemed certain aspects incompatible with legislative regulations utilized to circumvent Democratic opposition.
Specific provisions that were axed tackled healthcare restrictions, notably concerning Medicaid funding and abortion-related subsidies, as well as controversial immigration enforcement measures that involved sanctuary cities and state-level border actions.
Other notable omissions included exemption of offshore energy projects from environmental scrutiny, a cutback on financial oversight bodies, and substantial shifts in student aid systems. Despite some exclusions, Republicans successfully retained a reworked SNAP cost-sharing clause amid negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalation and Tension: National Guard's New Role in LA Immigration Arrests
Military Presence in LA Amid Immigration Protests
Nationwide Uproar Over Immigration Enforcement Spreads Amidst Military Mobilization
Military Dragnet in Los Angeles: Political Clash over Immigration Crackdown
Tensions Escalate in Los Angeles Amid Immigration Raids and Protests