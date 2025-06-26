Nationwide Raids Lead to Breakthroughs in BKI Grenade Attack Investigation
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh amidst ongoing probes into the BKI-linked grenade attack at ex-Minister Manoranjan Kalia's residence. Important materials from suspects connected with the Babbar Khalsa International network were seized, furthering the investigation into cross-border terrorism links.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday intensified its investigation into the recent grenade attack linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), which targeted former Punjab Minister Manoranjan Kalia. Conducting sweeping raids, the NIA searched 18 locations across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, uncovering crucial evidence.
The raids focused on individuals tied to notable operatives, including Kulbir Sidhu, a key associate of BKI chief Wadhawa Singh Babbar, and U.S.-based gangster Manish alias Kaka Rana. Sidhu, originally from Haryana and now in Germany, is implicated in multiple cases, including the murder of a VHP leader.
The NIA's extensive efforts, succeeding the state police's initial investigations, also targeted nodes of the BKI network in several northern districts. These efforts are critical in addressing the widespread series of grenade attacks orchestrated by foreign handlers linked to the proscribed terrorist faction.
