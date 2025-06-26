Left Menu

Nationwide Raids Lead to Breakthroughs in BKI Grenade Attack Investigation

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh amidst ongoing probes into the BKI-linked grenade attack at ex-Minister Manoranjan Kalia's residence. Important materials from suspects connected with the Babbar Khalsa International network were seized, furthering the investigation into cross-border terrorism links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:58 IST
Nationwide Raids Lead to Breakthroughs in BKI Grenade Attack Investigation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday intensified its investigation into the recent grenade attack linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), which targeted former Punjab Minister Manoranjan Kalia. Conducting sweeping raids, the NIA searched 18 locations across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, uncovering crucial evidence.

The raids focused on individuals tied to notable operatives, including Kulbir Sidhu, a key associate of BKI chief Wadhawa Singh Babbar, and U.S.-based gangster Manish alias Kaka Rana. Sidhu, originally from Haryana and now in Germany, is implicated in multiple cases, including the murder of a VHP leader.

The NIA's extensive efforts, succeeding the state police's initial investigations, also targeted nodes of the BKI network in several northern districts. These efforts are critical in addressing the widespread series of grenade attacks orchestrated by foreign handlers linked to the proscribed terrorist faction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025