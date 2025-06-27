Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes in Ukraine's Southeast

A recent Russian missile attack on Friday resulted in the deaths of at least five individuals and injured over 20 more in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Samar, as reported by local officials. This incident marks the second assault on the city within a span of three days.

Regional governor Serhiy Lysak confirmed that at least four of the injured are in critical condition and have been hospitalized. While details on the extent of the damage in Samar remain unclear, it follows a previous attack on an infrastructure facility earlier this week, which resulted in two fatalities.

In southern Ukraine's Kherson region, authorities have warned residents about potential prolonged power outages. This follows a Russian attack on a key energy facility, with Governor Oleksandr Prokudin announcing that efforts to destabilize the region's power supply are intensifying. Security concerns have risen nation-wide as Russia launched long-range drones and missiles overnight, targeting critical infrastructure in other areas including Starokostiantyniv, a significant airbase location.