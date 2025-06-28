Left Menu

BJP Condemns TMC Government Over Kolkata Law College Gangrape Incident

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan criticizes the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government for a reported gangrape at a Kolkata law college. Kesavan raises concerns over women's safety in the state and questions the influence of TMC members linked to the crime. The accused were arrested promptly by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 12:53 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government amid outrage over a reported gangrape at a law college in Kolkata. BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan highlighted the incident as a sign of worsening women's safety under the current administration.

Kesavan expressed disbelief that such a crime could unfold within a government-affiliated institution, critiquing Banerjee for her alleged insensitivity. He stressed that the chief minister's dual role as head of the state's police structure added to the gravity of the issue.

Amid arrests of the three accused, Kesavan questioned the unchecked influence of TMC members in the college and urged the public to unseat the current regime for failing to safeguard women's rights effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

