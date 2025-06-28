Controversy Erupts Over Hindi Imposition in Maharashtra Schools
Sanjay Raut criticized the central government's decision to impose Hindi as a third language in Maharashtra schools, describing it as an imposition rather than a state choice. He highlighted opposition to the national education policy from all states, calling for a fair investigation into alleged legal biases against opposition parties.
Sanjay Raut, leader of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) faction, has accused the central government of imposing Hindi as a third language in Maharashtra schools without state consensus. This move, part of a broader education policy driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, has sparked criticism from various states.
Speaking at a press conference, Raut claimed, "The decision was forced upon us by the central government, bypassing state preferences. This education policy introduced by Modi and Shah has faced resistance nationwide. Opposition parties in Maharashtra continue to push back against the plans to make Hindi a compulsory third language."
The controversy first emerged with an April 16 government resolution mandating Hindi in Marathi and English-medium schools. Following public outcry, the policy was amended, allowing for alternative languages if requested by a minimum of 20 students. Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised further consultations with relevant stakeholders before finalizing the language policy.
Additionally, Raut accused the central authorities of manipulating law enforcement mechanisms, alleging unfair treatment of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP-SCP by the judiciary and Election Commission. He demanded an impartial investigation, questioning whether verdicts have been influenced.
(With inputs from agencies.)
