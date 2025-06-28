Honoring a Trailblazer: Tributes Pour In on PV Narasimha Rao's Birth Anniversary

In Hyderabad, a somber yet celebratory atmosphere marked the 104th birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao. Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman joined BJP leader NV Subhash in honoring Rao, whose economic liberalization policies transformed India's economy.

During the tribute, NV Subhash recounted Rao's strategic visions in the realm of economic reforms, attributing bipartisan support from stalwarts like LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee as instrumental. He highlighted that, even 25 years after his passing, Rao's policies continue to resonate and benefit the nation.

While praising Rao, BJP leaders also took the opportunity to express gratitude toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging Rao's legacy, which they felt Congress had overlooked. Acknowledgments were made to Rao's extensive political career which included roles as Minister of Law, Health, and Defence, before serving as Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996.

(With inputs from agencies.)