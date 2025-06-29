Left Menu

Demand for Apology: Opposition Challenges Congress on 1975 Emergency Stance

Karnataka's Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, demands the Congress party declare its stance on Indira Gandhi's 1975 Emergency, calling for an apology for what he deems a dark chapter in India's democratic history. He criticizes Congress for its alleged evasion of accountability and emphasizes the need for transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 08:20 IST
Demand for Apology: Opposition Challenges Congress on 1975 Emergency Stance
Karnataka LoP R Ashoka (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, Karnataka's Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, on Saturday challenged the Congress party to clearly articulate its position on the 1975 Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Speaking at an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Emergency in Mysuru, Ashoka accused Congress of shirking responsibility for what he described as a dark chapter in Indian democracy.

Ashoka urged Congress leaders to apologize for the injustices suffered during the Emergency. He demanded transparency, noting, 'Lakhs were jailed and many freedom fighters perished in prison. Congress owes the people answers,' emphasizing that the party should clarify its stand on the period's controversial measures.

Ashoka recalled personal experiences from the Emergency, his own imprisonment alongside BJP leaders such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, and alleged that Congress amended the Constitution under Indira Gandhi's orders. He criticized Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his silence on the issue and challenged the narrative about the current government's alleged 'undeclared emergency.'

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025