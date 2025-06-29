Demand for Apology: Opposition Challenges Congress on 1975 Emergency Stance

In a bold move, Karnataka's Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, on Saturday challenged the Congress party to clearly articulate its position on the 1975 Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Speaking at an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Emergency in Mysuru, Ashoka accused Congress of shirking responsibility for what he described as a dark chapter in Indian democracy.

Ashoka urged Congress leaders to apologize for the injustices suffered during the Emergency. He demanded transparency, noting, 'Lakhs were jailed and many freedom fighters perished in prison. Congress owes the people answers,' emphasizing that the party should clarify its stand on the period's controversial measures.

Ashoka recalled personal experiences from the Emergency, his own imprisonment alongside BJP leaders such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, and alleged that Congress amended the Constitution under Indira Gandhi's orders. He criticized Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his silence on the issue and challenged the narrative about the current government's alleged 'undeclared emergency.'