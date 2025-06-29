India's Social Security Revolution: A Leap Towards Global Recognition

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded India's achievement in social security coverage during the 123rd episode of his radio program, Mann Ki Baat. According to a report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), 64% of India's population is now covered by social security schemes. This represents a remarkable increase from figures recorded in 2015.

The prime minister highlighted that before 2015, fewer than 25 crore people benefited from such schemes. Now, the number has risen to approximately 94 crore citizens, with hopes to exceed 100 crore as additional schemes are verified. Schemes like Ayushman Bharat and the Atal Pension Yojana have been pivotal in achieving this coverage.

PM Modi also addressed India's recent declaration by the World Health Organisation as free from Trachoma disease, attributing the success to health workers and the 'Jal Jeevan Mission.' Furthermore, he spoke on the robust participation of millions in International Yoga Day, marking a decade of growing enthusiasm for the practice.

