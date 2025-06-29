Left Menu

Devastating Landslide Halts Rescue Efforts on Yamunotri Highway

A catastrophic landslide on the Yamunotri Highway has left nine workers missing and disrupted road connectivity, complicating rescue operations. Authorities have suspended the Char Dham Yatra amid severe weather warnings, while emergency teams work tirelessly to locate the missing and ensure the safety of travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 12:33 IST
Heavy landslide at labor camp in Silai Band on Yamunotri Highway due to excessive rainfall. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating landslide, triggered by relentless rainfall, struck the labour camp at Silai Band on the Yamunotri Highway Sunday, leaving nine workers missing and prompting rescue operations. Officials reported that a 10-12 meter section of the highway vanished, severely hampering road connectivity and rescue efforts.

Rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local law enforcement quickly mobilized to the scene. "While ten workers have been safely rescued and evacuated, nine remain unaccounted for, with efforts ongoing to locate them," reported Uttarakhand police.

The disaster management department warned travelers and pilgrims of the unsafe conditions, urging them to remain at secure locations. The Char Dham Yatra has been suspended for 24 hours due to a heavy rainfall alert, confirmed Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, halting pilgrimage routes across several locations as a safety measure.

"Authorities have been instructed to temporarily halt pilgrims at Haridwar, Rishikesh, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Sonprayag, and Vikasnagar due to adverse weather conditions," Pandey stated. The suspension follows recurring cloudbursts and extreme weather conditions that continue to complicate travel plans.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that specialized teams comprising SDRF, NDRF, and others are actively engaged on-site in the landslide-affected Silai Band region of Uttarkashi district. "Efforts are being made to manage the relief and rescue operations intensively," the Chief Minister shared via social media. He assured continuous communication with relevant authorities in hopes of ensuring safety and recovery for those affected.

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

