Left Menu

Empowering Villages: Women's Leadership Drives 'Samaras Gram Panchayat' Success

Under the 'Samaras Gram Panchayat Yojana', villages like Ilampur and Chadasana in Patan district exemplify successful governance through women-led consensus Panchayats. The initiative promotes peaceful elections, public participation in development, and empowers women, aligning with India's vision for a prosperous rural future by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:46 IST
Empowering Villages: Women's Leadership Drives 'Samaras Gram Panchayat' Success
56 Mahila Samras Gram Panchayats in Gujarat (Photo/GujaratCMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 is taking shape in India's villages, where local governance plays a crucial role. To foster uninterrupted rural progress, the government advocates for Gram Panchayat elections through consensus, aiming to minimize election-related costs and maintain peace. Initiated in 2001 by then-Chief Minister Modi, the 'Samaras Gram Panchayat Yojana' provides grants to consensus-formed Panchayats, including all-women units. This approach enhances community involvement in development projects.

Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership, recent elections in Gujarat showcased the model's success, with two Patan district Panchayats achieving Samaras status for the fifth time. In a Samaras Gram Panchayat, members, including the Sarpanch, are elected unopposed, with Mahila Samaras Panchayats comprising entirely of women leaders. Ilampur village now boasts both distinctions, with complete women's leadership and a Rs 8.50 lakh grant for development, thanks to its fifth consecutive Samaras term.

Ilampur's Sarpanch, Kesarben Thakor, takes pride in guiding the 1,100-strong village, emphasizing sustainable development with received grants. Chadasana, another Patan district village, mirrors this achievement, receiving equivalent recognition and grant. Sarpanch Desai Amathiben Dineshbhai leads Chadasana's nine-woman team, reinforcing women's vital role in grassroots governance. The rise of 56 women-led Panchayats across Gujarat underscores a growing movement towards inclusive leadership, aligning rural progress with Modi's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025