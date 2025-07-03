Empowering Villages: Women's Leadership Drives 'Samaras Gram Panchayat' Success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 is taking shape in India's villages, where local governance plays a crucial role. To foster uninterrupted rural progress, the government advocates for Gram Panchayat elections through consensus, aiming to minimize election-related costs and maintain peace. Initiated in 2001 by then-Chief Minister Modi, the 'Samaras Gram Panchayat Yojana' provides grants to consensus-formed Panchayats, including all-women units. This approach enhances community involvement in development projects.

Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership, recent elections in Gujarat showcased the model's success, with two Patan district Panchayats achieving Samaras status for the fifth time. In a Samaras Gram Panchayat, members, including the Sarpanch, are elected unopposed, with Mahila Samaras Panchayats comprising entirely of women leaders. Ilampur village now boasts both distinctions, with complete women's leadership and a Rs 8.50 lakh grant for development, thanks to its fifth consecutive Samaras term.

Ilampur's Sarpanch, Kesarben Thakor, takes pride in guiding the 1,100-strong village, emphasizing sustainable development with received grants. Chadasana, another Patan district village, mirrors this achievement, receiving equivalent recognition and grant. Sarpanch Desai Amathiben Dineshbhai leads Chadasana's nine-woman team, reinforcing women's vital role in grassroots governance. The rise of 56 women-led Panchayats across Gujarat underscores a growing movement towards inclusive leadership, aligning rural progress with Modi's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)