Left Menu

"More Village More Water": Chhattisgarh Govt. celebrates Water Conservation Week

The Chhattisgarh Government is celebrating Water Conservation Week under the 'More Village More Water Campaign' from 30 June to 7 July. Nayantara Singh Tomar, Chief Executive Officer of District Panchayat Balrampur, shared information about the water conservation campaign with ANI.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 11:54 IST
"More Village More Water": Chhattisgarh Govt. celebrates Water Conservation Week
Water Conservation Week Celebrations (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh Government is celebrating Water Conservation Week under the 'More Village More Water Campaign' from 30 June to 7 July. Nayantara Singh Tomar, Chief Executive Officer of District Panchayat Balrampur, shared information about the water conservation campaign with ANI. Ministry of Jal Shakti had launched the Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) in the year 2019 in 1,592 blocks out of 2,836 blocks in 256 water-stressed districts of the country. In 2021, "Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain" (JSA: CTR) with the theme "Catch the Rain - Where it Falls When it Falls" was launched by Hon'ble Prime Minister subsuming Catch the Rain (CTR) campaign to cover all the blocks of all districts (rural as well as urban areas) across the country. JSA: CTR has become an annual feature since 2021.

C R Paatil, Minister, Jal Shakti, launched Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain - 2025 with the theme "Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari - Jan Jagrukta Ki Or" on 22nd March 2025, World Water Day. It has been implemented from 22.03.2025 to 30.11.2025, emphasising deeper grassroots engagement, inter-sectoral convergence and innovative financing mechanisms with special focus on 148 districts identified by CGWB. Five focused interventions, like in the previous years, include (i) water conservation and rainwater harvesting; (ii) enumerating, geo-tagging & making inventory of all water bodies; preparation of scientific plans for water conservation based on it; (iii) setting up of Jal Shakti Kendras in all districts; (iv) Intensive afforestation; and (v) awareness generation.

"Khandwa is the district that has done the best work in water conservation across the entire country. The Ministry of Jal Shakti of the Government of India has recognised it... Awareness about water has also increased throughout the state..." Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had said on the Jal Ganga Conservation Campaign on June 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

 Global
2
Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, police and rescuers say, reports AP.

Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, p...

 Global
3
Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

 Global
4
Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025