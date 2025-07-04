"More Village More Water": Chhattisgarh Govt. celebrates Water Conservation Week

The Chhattisgarh Government is celebrating Water Conservation Week under the 'More Village More Water Campaign' from 30 June to 7 July. Nayantara Singh Tomar, Chief Executive Officer of District Panchayat Balrampur, shared information about the water conservation campaign with ANI. Ministry of Jal Shakti had launched the Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) in the year 2019 in 1,592 blocks out of 2,836 blocks in 256 water-stressed districts of the country. In 2021, "Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain" (JSA: CTR) with the theme "Catch the Rain - Where it Falls When it Falls" was launched by Hon'ble Prime Minister subsuming Catch the Rain (CTR) campaign to cover all the blocks of all districts (rural as well as urban areas) across the country. JSA: CTR has become an annual feature since 2021.

C R Paatil, Minister, Jal Shakti, launched Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain - 2025 with the theme "Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari - Jan Jagrukta Ki Or" on 22nd March 2025, World Water Day. It has been implemented from 22.03.2025 to 30.11.2025, emphasising deeper grassroots engagement, inter-sectoral convergence and innovative financing mechanisms with special focus on 148 districts identified by CGWB. Five focused interventions, like in the previous years, include (i) water conservation and rainwater harvesting; (ii) enumerating, geo-tagging & making inventory of all water bodies; preparation of scientific plans for water conservation based on it; (iii) setting up of Jal Shakti Kendras in all districts; (iv) Intensive afforestation; and (v) awareness generation.

"Khandwa is the district that has done the best work in water conservation across the entire country. The Ministry of Jal Shakti of the Government of India has recognised it... Awareness about water has also increased throughout the state..." Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had said on the Jal Ganga Conservation Campaign on June 30. (ANI)

