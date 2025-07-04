Three dead in lorry collision in Telangana's Mahabubabad district

Three people died on the spot after two lorries collided head-on and caught fire immediately at Kudiya Tanda on the Maripeda to Warangal road in Mahabubabad district, on Friday morning. Officials are set to conduct a post-mortem examination (PME) of the deceased.

Satish, Sub-Inspector of Maripeda police station, said, "Today, in the early morning hours around 4:00 am, two lorries collided head-on, resulting in one death in one lorry and two deaths in the other, on the spot. After the collision, both lorries caught fire. The incident occurred at Kudya Tanda on the Maripeda-Warangal road. We have to conduct a post-mortem examination (PME), and the case is yet to be registered." Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

