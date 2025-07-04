Left Menu

Kerala: BJP stages protest march to Health Minister's house over woman's death at Kottayam Medical College

The protest began in response to an incident when a building block at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kerala's Kottayam collapsed.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 13:56 IST
Kerala: BJP stages protest march to Health Minister's house over woman's death at Kottayam Medical College
Police use water cannon to disperse the BJP workers taking out a protest march. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Police used water cannons to disperse BJP workers who staged a protest march on Friday against State Health Minister Veena George following the building collapse at Kottayam Medical College, in which one person was killed and several others sustained injuries. The protest began in response to an incident where a building block at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam district collapsed.

Tensions escalated when BJP workers breached barricades set up by the police. In response, police used water cannons to control the crowd and prevent them from reaching the minister's residence. Earlier in the day, workers from the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) also staged a protest in front of Kottayam Medical College.

They are demanding the resignation of Kerala Health Minister Veena George. Meanwhile, Minister for Ports, Cooperation, and Devaswoms, VN Vasavan, described the Kottayam Medical College building collapse as an 'unfortunate' incident and announced that the Kerala government will provide immediate financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the affected family.

He said, "CM visited the spot yesterday itself. Rs 50,000 will be given as immediate help to the family. The State Cabinet will discuss and decide on financial help to the family. Kottayam Medical College is one of the best-performing hospitals in India. The incident is unfortunate."He further clarified that there was no lapse from the government side and added, "Did not ask to stop rescue operation, it was for making way to let the Hitachi excavator enter. Rescue was only possible with the help of a machine." "The health minister said yesterday that nobody was stuck there because the hospital superintendent told the minister that the building was not in use," he further said.

Shifting the blame on the previous government of the United Democratic Front (UDF), he said, "In 2013, the PWD (Public Works Department) submitted a report about the condition of the building. Then the UDF government did not act on it." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

 Global
2
Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, police and rescuers say, reports AP.

Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, p...

 Global
3
Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

 Global
4
Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025