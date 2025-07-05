Glad I am also able to attend: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju at Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebrations

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed happiness over attending Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebrations in Dharamshala on Saturday. The Union Minister mentioned that prayers for the long life of the Dalai Lama were held on Saturday, whereas his 90th birthday celebrations will be held on Sunday.

"I have come here to attend the 90th birthday celebrations of the Dalai Lama. Devotees from all over the world have come here and I am glad that I am also able to attend. Today was the prayers for his long life, and tomorrow, his 90th birthday celebrations will be held", Kiren Rijiju told ANI. Apart from Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and renowned Hollywood actor Richard Gere have also attended the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebrations.

According to the Gregorian calendar, the Dalai Lama's birthday is officially observed on July 6. The occasion is being marked with festive spirit and devotion by Tibetan communities and followers across the region.

On July 2, the Dalai Lama stated that the Gaden Phodrang Trust, a foundation established by him, can only recognise future reincarnations, and no one else has the authority to decide on the matter. This statement rules out any say for China in the process of naming the next Dalai Lama. In a statement on Wednesday, Dalai Lama stated, "The process by which a future Dalai Lama is to be recognized has been clearly established in the 24 September 2011 statement which states that responsibility for doing so will rest exclusively with members of the Gaden Phodrang Trust, the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. They should consult the various heads of the Tibetan Buddhist traditions and the reliable oath-bound Dharma Protectors who are linked inseparably to the lineage of the Dalai Lamas. They should accordingly carry out the procedures of search and recognition in accordance with past tradition."

"I hereby reiterate that the Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation; no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter, he added. The Dalai Lama recalled making a statement on whether the institution of the Dalai Lama should continue during a meeting of the heads of Tibetan spiritual traditions on September 24, 2011.

On July 4, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju asserted that the choice of the Dalai Lama's successor should rest solely with the spiritual leader himself, reflecting the belief of his followers worldwide amid China's recent statement on the matter. "I am a devotee of the Dalai Lama. Anybody in the world who follows the Dalai Lama wants his successor to be chosen by the Dalai Lama himself," Rijiju said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)