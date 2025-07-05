Left Menu

Tragic Wedding Procession Crash in Uttar Pradesh Claims Five Lives: PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

A tragic car crash during a wedding procession in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, left five dead. Prime Minister Modi expressed sorrow, announcing Rs 2 lakh for each victim's kin. Affected families will receive Rs 50,000 for injuries. Authorities attribute the crash to driver error, with investigations ongoing.

Updated: 05-07-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 12:47 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic event that marred a wedding celebration, a car crash in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has resulted in the loss of five lives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday voiced profound sorrow over the incident and declared an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the family of each victim.

The accident unfolded when a vehicle, part of a wedding procession, crashed into a wall in the Junawai area. Initial reports from the police suggest that driver error may have been a contributing factor to the tragedy. The Prime Minister, in a post on X, extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the swift recovery of the injured.

The local police, led by SP KK Bishnoi, swiftly responded to the accident. Authorities revealed that the Bolero Neo car collided with the wall at Janta Inter College around 7:30 pm. Immediate rescue efforts led to five people being sent to Aligarh in critical condition, while five others succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Investigations into the circumstances of the crash are still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

