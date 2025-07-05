Left Menu

Karnataka's Biofuel Boom: A Green Investment Surge

Karnataka's new biofuel policy could bring in investments exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore within five years, according to S E Sudhindra.

Karnataka is on the brink of a green investment revolution, as the state plans to implement a biofuel policy that could attract investments worth over Rs 1 lakh crore in the next five years, according to S E Sudhindra, Chairman of the Karnataka State Biofuel Development Board.

Sudhindra presented the biofuel action plan, detailing significant investment opportunities, to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar at Vidhana Soudha. He emphasized the sector's vast potential and the necessity of a new policy to draw investors, his office stated in a release.

If approved, the policy will offer incentives, subsidies, and infrastructure support for biofuel production. Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar has assured comprehensive support from the government to foster the sector's growth, promising assistance at every stage of development.

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

