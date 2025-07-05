Karnataka's Biofuel Boom: A Green Investment Surge

Karnataka is on the brink of a green investment revolution, as the state plans to implement a biofuel policy that could attract investments worth over Rs 1 lakh crore in the next five years, according to S E Sudhindra, Chairman of the Karnataka State Biofuel Development Board.

Sudhindra presented the biofuel action plan, detailing significant investment opportunities, to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar at Vidhana Soudha. He emphasized the sector's vast potential and the necessity of a new policy to draw investors, his office stated in a release.

If approved, the policy will offer incentives, subsidies, and infrastructure support for biofuel production. Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar has assured comprehensive support from the government to foster the sector's growth, promising assistance at every stage of development.

(With inputs from agencies.)