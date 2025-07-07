Left Menu

ACME Solar's Landmark Battery Storage Procurement

ACME Solar Holdings announced a significant order for over 3.1 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) from Zhejiang Narada and Trina Energy. This procurement is one of India’s largest, supporting ACME's renewable projects. The initiative enhances grid stability and accelerates clean energy adoption while ensuring budget efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 12:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ACME Solar Holdings has initiated a major procurement of more than 3.1 GWh of advanced Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) from Zhejiang Narada and Trina Energy, a development marking one of India's largest such acquisitions.

This strategic move aims to bolster ACME Solar's multiple renewable energy projects, scheduled across various Indian states over the next 12-18 months. The company emphasized the importance of maintaining budget efficiency and technical reliability while adhering to global safety standards.

The phased deliveries, planned across four to eight months, are expected to expedite project timelines and enhance revenue realisation. Additionally, the order underscores ACME Solar's role as a frontrunner in India's renewable sector, driven by its remarkable operational and developmental capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

