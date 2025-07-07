ACME Solar's Landmark Battery Storage Procurement

ACME Solar Holdings has initiated a major procurement of more than 3.1 GWh of advanced Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) from Zhejiang Narada and Trina Energy, a development marking one of India's largest such acquisitions.

This strategic move aims to bolster ACME Solar's multiple renewable energy projects, scheduled across various Indian states over the next 12-18 months. The company emphasized the importance of maintaining budget efficiency and technical reliability while adhering to global safety standards.

The phased deliveries, planned across four to eight months, are expected to expedite project timelines and enhance revenue realisation. Additionally, the order underscores ACME Solar's role as a frontrunner in India's renewable sector, driven by its remarkable operational and developmental capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)