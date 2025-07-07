Left Menu

Mukhya Mantri Bayu Swasthya Seva Camp: Bringing Advanced Healthcare to Nabarangpur

The Mukhya Mantri Bayu Swasthya Seva is launching a medical camp in Nabarangpur, providing high-quality tertiary care with experts from Medical Colleges. The initiative begins Monday and runs until Thursday, aiming to deliver modern medical science access to underserved areas, with follow-up camps in other districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 13:54 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mukhya Mantri Bayu Swasthya Seva is set to launch a pivotal medical camp in the Nabarangpur district on Monday. This initiative aims to enhance the medical facilities at district headquarters hospitals by bringing in experts from established Medical Colleges. The camp, which runs through Thursday, marks a significant resumption of services after a hiatus of over 1.5 years.

During the camp, approximately 938 patients, previously screened by the district health team, will undergo further evaluation. On the first day, five senior residents from various specialities will prepare for surgeries and undertake complex procedures like echocardiography and upper GI endoscopy. Notable experts participating include Dr Biswajit Sahoo (SR Urology), Dr Sumeet Kumar Sahu (SR Cardiology), and Dr Lipika Panigrahi (SR Nephrology).

The following day, six specialists will perform surgeries and consultations in super-specialities, distributing essential medications free of charge. The team consists of distinguished professionals such as Dr Sabyasachi Panda (Associate Prof Urology) and Dr Jasobanta Behera (Cardiology). Comprehensive logistical arrangements, from accommodation to food, are managed by the district administration, underscoring the initiative's commitment to reaching underserved populations with specialized medicine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

