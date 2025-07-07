Rushil Décor's Green Initiative: A Landmark in Sustainable Forestry
Rushil Décor Limited's Green Initiative in Andhra Pradesh has successfully planted 24 million saplings, promoting sustainable forestry. The company offers support to farmers through subsidies and technical assistance, incorporating eucalyptus clones for environmental and economic benefits, enhancing rural livelihoods while combating climate change.
In a significant step towards sustainability, Rushil Décor Limited has made impressive strides in environmental preservation through its Green Initiative in Andhra Pradesh. Celebrated for its commitment to eco-friendly practices, the company has successfully planted 24 million saplings across several key districts.
This ambitious endeavor is more than just an environmental effort; it's a demonstration of Rushil Décor's determination to empower local communities. By providing subsidies and extensive technical support to small and marginal farmers, the initiative supports both ecological and economic sustainability, focusing on eucalyptus clonal plantations.
Further advancing its mission, Rushil Décor ensures the distribution of saplings and resources through transport subsidies. Technical assistance is also provided, aiding farmers with plantation techniques to maximize yields, thereby bolstering both the local economy and ecological resilience.
