Gandhi Statue Attack Sparks Outrage in Pune

A dramatic incident unfolded late Sunday at Pune Railway Station when a man allegedly tried to damage a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, officials reported.

Police identified the accused as Suraj Shukla from Uttar Pradesh, suggesting he might be suffering from psychological issues following his sister's recent death. Locals quickly intervened, stopping the demolition attempt, and handed Shukla over to the railway police. Deputy Commissioner of Police Milind Mohite confirmed ongoing investigations into Shukla's mental health for a comprehensive assessment.

The incident sparked a robust reaction from Pune's Congress unit, who organized a protest demanding stricter protections for national symbols. Party workers led by city president Arvind Shinde performed a symbolic Dudhabhishek ritual and condemned the act as an affront to Gandhi's legacy of peace and non-violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)