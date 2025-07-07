Left Menu

Gandhi Statue Attack Sparks Outrage in Pune

A man attempted to vandalize a Gandhi statue at Pune Railway Station, leading to protests by the Congress party. The suspect, believed mentally unstable, was detained by locals. The incident has prompted demands for stricter laws to protect national symbols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 14:30 IST
Gandhi Statue Attack Sparks Outrage in Pune
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic incident unfolded late Sunday at Pune Railway Station when a man allegedly tried to damage a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, officials reported.

Police identified the accused as Suraj Shukla from Uttar Pradesh, suggesting he might be suffering from psychological issues following his sister's recent death. Locals quickly intervened, stopping the demolition attempt, and handed Shukla over to the railway police. Deputy Commissioner of Police Milind Mohite confirmed ongoing investigations into Shukla's mental health for a comprehensive assessment.

The incident sparked a robust reaction from Pune's Congress unit, who organized a protest demanding stricter protections for national symbols. Party workers led by city president Arvind Shinde performed a symbolic Dudhabhishek ritual and condemned the act as an affront to Gandhi's legacy of peace and non-violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025