LG Sinha Accuses Pakistan of Threatening Jammu & Kashmir's Stability Amid Spiritual Celebrations

In a pointed address, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha accused Pakistan of attempting to undermine the peace and prosperity of the Union Territory. Sinha's remarks came during an event in Anantnag, where he highlighted both external and internal opposition to the region's development.

Speaking at the Annual Hawan in Anantnag, Sinha lauded the efforts of local police and security forces for their role in maintaining peace. He urged a united societal response to counter both external and internal threats to stability.

Additionally, Sinha inaugurated the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board Yatri Niwas and flagged off 6,000 devotees for the Amarnath Yatra, reflecting on the spiritual rejuvenation and hospitality being displayed in the region. Over 20,000 pilgrims have already completed their journey, signifying a robust and welcoming spirit in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)