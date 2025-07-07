Left Menu

LG Sinha Accuses Pakistan of Threatening Jammu & Kashmir's Stability Amid Spiritual Celebrations

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha accused Pakistan of trying to destabilize the region's peace and prosperity, highlighting the collaborative efforts of local police and initiatives towards the Amarnath Yatra. He emphasized unity to counter these threats and praised the region's open-hearted hospitality towards pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:33 IST
LG Sinha Accuses Pakistan of Threatening Jammu & Kashmir's Stability Amid Spiritual Celebrations
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed address, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha accused Pakistan of attempting to undermine the peace and prosperity of the Union Territory. Sinha's remarks came during an event in Anantnag, where he highlighted both external and internal opposition to the region's development.

Speaking at the Annual Hawan in Anantnag, Sinha lauded the efforts of local police and security forces for their role in maintaining peace. He urged a united societal response to counter both external and internal threats to stability.

Additionally, Sinha inaugurated the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board Yatri Niwas and flagged off 6,000 devotees for the Amarnath Yatra, reflecting on the spiritual rejuvenation and hospitality being displayed in the region. Over 20,000 pilgrims have already completed their journey, signifying a robust and welcoming spirit in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025