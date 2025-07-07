Karnataka's Leadership Dialogue: Minister Criticizes Comments on CM Post Selection

Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has publicly criticized comments made by the Rambhapuri Math seer regarding the selection of the state's Chief Minister. Speaking to media outlets, Rao emphasized that such matters are internal party decisions and not open to external commentary.

Earlier, the seer, Rajadeshikendra Shivacharya, had praised Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for his role in fortifying the party and advocated for his elevation to a higher position post-elections. The remarks came during an event in Kanakapura, sparking political discourse.

As political tensions simmer, Rao urged national leaders to clarify leadership roles within the party amid pressures from the BJP. He highlighted the need for respect towards pre-existing arrangements and inferred that Shivakumar, who accepted the DCM post after elections, remains committed to the party's mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)