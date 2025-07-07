Jharkhand's Plea for Funds: A Clash with the Centre

Finance Minister of Jharkhand, Radha Krishna Kishore, has sounded an alarm over the Centre's alleged withholding of funds, impacting numerous governmental schemes. He highlighted how this financial grip is depriving citizens of essential benefits, such as old-age pensions.

At a public grievances redressal event, 'Janta Darbar', Kishore expressed frustration with the central government, accusing it of spreading misinformation about Jharkhand's delivery of welfare schemes. He called for the release of funds to ensure citizens receive their due benefits without delay.

The event saw 49 complaints, primarily about electricity, road construction, land disputes, and welfare schemes. Kishore issued a stern warning to government officials, demanding timely completion of public tasks and an end to bureaucratic runaround that burdens citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)