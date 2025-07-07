Left Menu

Jharkhand's Plea for Funds: A Clash with the Centre

Jharkhand Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore accuses the Central government of withholding funds for vital schemes, impacting social welfare initiatives like old-age pensions. During a 'Janta Darbar', he addressed public grievances related to utilities and infrastructure, urging timely completion by officials and condemning administrative negligence.

Updated: 07-07-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 20:36 IST

Finance Minister of Jharkhand, Radha Krishna Kishore, has sounded an alarm over the Centre's alleged withholding of funds, impacting numerous governmental schemes. He highlighted how this financial grip is depriving citizens of essential benefits, such as old-age pensions.

At a public grievances redressal event, 'Janta Darbar', Kishore expressed frustration with the central government, accusing it of spreading misinformation about Jharkhand's delivery of welfare schemes. He called for the release of funds to ensure citizens receive their due benefits without delay.

The event saw 49 complaints, primarily about electricity, road construction, land disputes, and welfare schemes. Kishore issued a stern warning to government officials, demanding timely completion of public tasks and an end to bureaucratic runaround that burdens citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

