Bihar Law and Order in Crisis Amid Recent Murders

Union Minister Chirag Paswan criticizes the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar following the murder of two youths in Nalanda. Recent violent incidents, including a businessman's murder in Patna, have sparked political tensions and raised concerns ahead of upcoming state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 23:27 IST
Union Minister Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan has raised concerns over the crumbling law and order situation in Bihar. His remarks follow the brutal murders of two youths in Nalanda, aged 16 and 20, in a shocking incident that he described as 'extremely unfortunate and condemnable.'

The deaths occurred during a violent clash between two groups in Dumrawan village. Local police have made several arrests, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Dular Prasad reported that efforts are ongoing with a police presence in the village to ensure safety and further investigations.

In another unsettling development, businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead near his Patna residence, prompting police to form a Special Investigation Team. The incident has intensified political scrutiny and debate over the state's security scenario, with Bihar gearing up for elections soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

