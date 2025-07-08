Historic Assam Eviction Drive Targets Illegal Settlements for Landmark Power Project

This morning marked the commencement of Assam's largest eviction operation in history. The drive, focused in the Bilasipara subdivision of the Dhubri district, mobilized hundreds of JCB machines and a strong police presence to clear settlements across multiple areas, including Bilasipara East, Chirakuta Charuwabakhra, and Santoshpur.

Spanning 3,500 bighas of land, the operation aims to make way for a thermal power project costing an estimated ₹40,000 crore, identified as crucial for advancing Assam's energy framework. Authorities insist that proper procedures were followed to inform residents, who relocated before the deadline.

In Kokrajhar, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the eviction strategy, attributing the operation to protecting local land rights from outsiders he describes as 'illegal Bangladeshis'. Despite opposition criticism for the campaign, the Chief Minister stated that the eviction would continue as scheduled in other regions, reinforcing his commitment to the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)