Wall Street Hopes on Trade Talks Amid Tariff Tensions

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq anticipate a positive open amid hopes of trade negotiations easing tariffs. President Trump's recent threats had previously led to market drops. Despite some volatility, future U.S. interest rate cuts and strong large-cap stocks drive a positive outlook for the S&P 500.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:33 IST
Investors look forward to a hopeful opening for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Tuesday, driven by optimism that upcoming trade dialogues could alleviate the tensions of a looming trade conflict, intensified by President Donald Trump's latest tariff propositions.

Despite a near 1% dip for the Dow and substantial declines for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Monday, indications point towards recovery. Notably, Tesla shares revived after a sharp fall, sparking market optimism.

Goldman Sachs remains bullish on the S&P 500, leaning on potential interest rate cuts and major stock strengths to bolster its forecast, even as solar stocks suffer setbacks from regulatory changes initiated by the White House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

