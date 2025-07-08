Wall Street Hopes on Trade Talks Amid Tariff Tensions

Investors look forward to a hopeful opening for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Tuesday, driven by optimism that upcoming trade dialogues could alleviate the tensions of a looming trade conflict, intensified by President Donald Trump's latest tariff propositions.

Despite a near 1% dip for the Dow and substantial declines for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Monday, indications point towards recovery. Notably, Tesla shares revived after a sharp fall, sparking market optimism.

Goldman Sachs remains bullish on the S&P 500, leaning on potential interest rate cuts and major stock strengths to bolster its forecast, even as solar stocks suffer setbacks from regulatory changes initiated by the White House.

