Meghalaya's Power Push: Funding, Expansion, and Security Upgrades
Meghalaya seeks Rs 2,270 crore from the Union Ministry of Power for essential transmission projects. Approved by CEA, the project aims to add 760 MVA and extend 190 Ckt km of transmission lines. Minister Mondal highlights the need for a 132 kV line to Baghmara and infrastructure expansion amidst funding constraints.
- Country:
- India
In a crucial move for Meghalaya's power sector, the state government has appealed to the Union Ministry of Power for financial backing amounting to Rs 2,270 crore. This request was highlighted during the 16th National Power Committee meeting, an event that attracted stakeholders including Ghanshyam Prasad, the chairperson of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).
State Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal explained that the substantial funds would facilitate the expansion of the state's transmission capacity by 760 MVA and 190 circuit kilometres. Emphasis was placed on establishing a dedicated 132 kV line to Baghmara as a strategic initiative. Mondal also pointed out the financial hurdles despite some initial funding from the Ministry of DoNER.
In addition to financial concerns, Mondal raised alarms about cyber security threats and the need for system upgrades, urging a unified accounting system for transparency. Encouragingly, the CEA chairperson showed optimism, promising to liaise with the Ministry of Power to address Meghalaya's funding issues and expansion plans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Asia’s Climate in Crisis: 2024 Sees Record Heat, Glacier Loss, and Ocean Extremes
Pioneering Power: India's First Micro Substation Revolutionizes Electricity Supply
Revolutionizing Weather and Ocean Science: India's Meteorological Milestones
Qatar Lauds Iran-Israel Ceasefire Amid Renewed Tensions
Ceasefire in Jeopardy: Israel and Iran Exchange Missile Attacks Amid Tenuous Truce