Left Menu

Meghalaya's Power Push: Funding, Expansion, and Security Upgrades

Meghalaya seeks Rs 2,270 crore from the Union Ministry of Power for essential transmission projects. Approved by CEA, the project aims to add 760 MVA and extend 190 Ckt km of transmission lines. Minister Mondal highlights the need for a 132 kV line to Baghmara and infrastructure expansion amidst funding constraints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:36 IST
Meghalaya's Power Push: Funding, Expansion, and Security Upgrades
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial move for Meghalaya's power sector, the state government has appealed to the Union Ministry of Power for financial backing amounting to Rs 2,270 crore. This request was highlighted during the 16th National Power Committee meeting, an event that attracted stakeholders including Ghanshyam Prasad, the chairperson of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

State Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal explained that the substantial funds would facilitate the expansion of the state's transmission capacity by 760 MVA and 190 circuit kilometres. Emphasis was placed on establishing a dedicated 132 kV line to Baghmara as a strategic initiative. Mondal also pointed out the financial hurdles despite some initial funding from the Ministry of DoNER.

In addition to financial concerns, Mondal raised alarms about cyber security threats and the need for system upgrades, urging a unified accounting system for transparency. Encouragingly, the CEA chairperson showed optimism, promising to liaise with the Ministry of Power to address Meghalaya's funding issues and expansion plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025