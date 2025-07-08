Meghalaya's Power Push: Funding, Expansion, and Security Upgrades

In a crucial move for Meghalaya's power sector, the state government has appealed to the Union Ministry of Power for financial backing amounting to Rs 2,270 crore. This request was highlighted during the 16th National Power Committee meeting, an event that attracted stakeholders including Ghanshyam Prasad, the chairperson of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

State Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal explained that the substantial funds would facilitate the expansion of the state's transmission capacity by 760 MVA and 190 circuit kilometres. Emphasis was placed on establishing a dedicated 132 kV line to Baghmara as a strategic initiative. Mondal also pointed out the financial hurdles despite some initial funding from the Ministry of DoNER.

In addition to financial concerns, Mondal raised alarms about cyber security threats and the need for system upgrades, urging a unified accounting system for transparency. Encouragingly, the CEA chairperson showed optimism, promising to liaise with the Ministry of Power to address Meghalaya's funding issues and expansion plans.

