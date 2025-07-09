Left Menu

Monsoon Chaos: Schools Shut and Lives Disrupted Across India

Nagpur District closes schools due to heavy rains. In Himachal Pradesh, the monsoon has claimed 85 lives with widespread destruction including roadblocks and power outages. Uttar Pradesh experiences intense rain as well.

Nagpur District Collector Vipin Itankar announced a closure for educational institutions on Wednesday, prompted by heavy rainfall forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Recent downpours caused significant flooding in low-lying areas, prompting the IMD to issue a yellow alert. Roads across various talukas have been submerged, with strong efforts to prevent mishaps leading to the suspension of classes at Anganwadis, schools, and colleges.

Simultaneously, regions like Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh woke to intense rains on Wednesday. In Himachal Pradesh, the adverse monsoon continues to devastate, raising the death toll to 85. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), rain-induced disasters such as landslides and flash floods have resulted in 54 deaths, with road accidents accounting for an additional 31 fatalities.

The SDMA released a shocking report detailing widespread destruction since the monsoon began on June 20, with damages exceeding Rs. 718 crore. The report underscores the losses, including 129 injured, the destruction of 340 homes, and the death of over 10,000 animals. The hardest-hit, Mandi district, recorded 17 casualties, extensive infrastructure damage, and livestock loss. Despite restoration efforts, severed roads, disrupted power, and water supplies highlight the monsoon's extensive impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

