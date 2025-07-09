Left Menu

Nationwide Strike Sparks Disruption in Key Sectors Amid Labour Rights Protest

The 'Bharat Bandh' protests, led by ten central trade unions, disrupted public transportation and commerce across India. Demonstrations in states like Odisha, Kerala, and West Bengal were a response to economic reforms perceived as undermining workers' rights. Unions demand reversal of 2020 labour codes and highlight economic grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:42 IST
Nationwide Strike Sparks Disruption in Key Sectors Amid Labour Rights Protest
Visuals from Bhubaneshwar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Public transportation and commerce faced significant disruptions across India on Wednesday as the 'Bharat Bandh', organized by ten central trade unions, picked up momentum. In Odisha, members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) blocked the national highway in Bhubaneswar to bolster support for the strike.

In Kerala, businesses shuttered their doors in Kottayam in solidarity with the 'Bharat Bandh', while in Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) students' wing halted trains at the Jehanabad station. Protesters were reacting to economic reforms they say weaken workers' rights, prompting rail and road blockades especially in West Bengal.

Train services in West Bengal were halted by protesters at several railway stations such as Jadavpur. Bus drivers wore helmets while operating vehicles on routes, except in the Darjeeling Hills, as a safety measure amid heightened tensions. Change in labor laws and economic policies has stirred widespread dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025